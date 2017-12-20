Banning vaping at home

The rules governing public housing in the US are changing – to the detriment of smokers and vapers, according to a story by Lindsay Tuman for WRDW News 12, Augusta, Georgia.

The US Department of Housing and Urban Development has declared that all public housing has to be smoke- and vapor-free.

So the consumption of cigarettes, hookah tobacco and even electronic cigarettes will no longer be allowed in units – homes – or within 25 feet of the property.

The new rules are being brought in so as to reduce the cost of building maintenance and the risk of fires, and to assuage health concerns.

If people break the rules they can be fined and, ultimately, they could lose their lease.

The housing authority where Tuman spoke with an ex-smoker resident, is said to be giving people plenty of time and resources to quit.

Category: Breaking News, People, Regulation, Vapor