Christmas appeal

People in the Philippines have been urged by a pro-health group to spare Christmas parties and gatherings from ‘lethal cigarette smoke,’ according to a story in The Manila Bulletin.

The president of the New Vois Association of the Philippines (NVAP), Emer Rojas, said his group was hopeful that smokers would allow their families and friends to enjoy the Christmas season without being annoyed by and worried about cigarette smoke.

“Let us stop ourselves from smoking, especially when we attend so many Christmas parties in the coming days,” urged Rojas.

The anti-smoking advocate said too it would be good if smokers made it their New Year’s resolution to quit smoking.

“The traditional New Year’s resolution would be a good moment for those who have been looking to quit smoking,” said Rojas.

“Let us just hope that having this resolution will not be just like others that are meant to be broken,” he added.

Category: Breaking News, People