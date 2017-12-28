PM visits tobacco growers

Following a visit to tobacco leaf-buying areas in Krivogastani and Prilep, the Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said he expected increased demand and higher prices for domestic leaf, according to a story MIA Daily News story relayed by the TMA.

The Greek tobacco company Missirian was expected to sign contracts with farmers in Prilep in March 2018.

Zaev said tobacco growers’ returns had risen to MKD 269 per kg (US$5.16 per kg), which included an average price of MKD209.50 per kg (US$4.02 per kg) and a subsidy of MKD60 per kg (US$1.15 per kg).

There was no mention of previous price levels or by how much prices had risen.

Category: Breaking News, Leaf