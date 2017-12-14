Seeking pure health

Ajman municipality, part of the United Arab Emirates, is banning shisha smoking in parks, green spaces and beaches, according to a story in The Khaleej Times quoting the Al Bayan newspaper.

People who violate the ban will face fines of up to Dh1,000.

Al Bayan said the municipality was committed to providing a healthy and clean environment for residents and visitors to the emirate.

Khalid Moeen Al Hossani, executive director of the Public Health and Environment division of the municipality, said the ban was being imposed under the directions of His Highness Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, the Head of the department.

Al Hossani said the health and safety of individuals, along with their happiness, was the goal that everybody sought and strived to achieve.

Gardens, green spaces and beaches were the most important places for people to seek rest, the perfect atmosphere and pure health.

Category: Breaking News, OTP, People, Regulation