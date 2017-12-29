Shisha smoking banned

Kenya has banned shisha smoking and related activities, according to a story in The Daily Nation.

The ban reportedly emanated from the Ministry of Health and was the subject of a gazette notice that said: ‘No person shall import, manufacture, sell, offer for sale, use, advertise, promote, facilitate or encourage shisha smoking in Kenya’.

Health Cabinet Secretary Cleopa Mailu warned that anyone found contravening the shisha rules would be “liable to a fine not exceeding Sh50, 000, or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding six months, or to both”.

If the contravention or default is of a continuing nature, a further fine not exceeding Sh1,000 for each day it continues will be imposed.

The ban was said to have made Kenya the third East African country after Tanzania and Rwanda to ban shisha smoking.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Google

Print



Related

Category: Breaking News, OTP, Regulation