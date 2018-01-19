Altria to webcast results

The Altria Group is due to host a live audio webcast from 09.00 Eastern Time on February 1 to discuss its 2017 fourth-quarter and full-year business results.

Altria will issue a press release with its business results about 07.00 on the same day.

The webcast can be accessed at altria.com or through the Altria Investor App. Pre-event registration is necessary, and is available via directions posted at www.altria.com/webcasts.

During the webcast, which will be in listen-only mode, chairman, CEO and president, Marty Barrington, and CFO, Billy Gifford, will discuss the results and answer questions from the investment community and news media.

An archived copy of the webcast will be available on altria.com or through the Altria Investor App. The free app is available for download at www.altria.com/irapp or through the Apple App Store or Google Play.

