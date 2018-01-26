Ban has a silver lining

Kenya’s ban on shisha has opened up further opportunities for sales of electronic cigarettes, according to a story in Citizen Digital.

Now more than ever, electronic cigarettes and vaping are being popularized in Kenya as netizens share their vaping videos on social media.

Speaking to Citizen Digital, a Kenyan vape retailer reportedly said that e-cigarettes had always been available locally, but that the banning of shisha had opened new opportunities. Retailers were importing more vapes as a preferable alternative for a hungry smoking market.

“The vapes are now on a higher demand because with it you can smoke anything you want, from soft drinks, beverages, tobacco, liquid shisha and even liquid marijuana; it is a safer option compared to smoking shisha from a pot,” said the retailer.

Category: Breaking News, OTP, People, Regulation, Vapor