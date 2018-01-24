BAT investing in Croatia

British American Tobacco has said it will invest €40 million in its factory at Kanfanar, Croatia, this year, according to a story in The Total Croatia News, quoting a company spokesperson.

In the two years since taking over the Tvornica Duhana Rovinj (TDR) tobacco factory, BAT’s Croatian team had made major progress, strongly positioning TDR within the BAT system, said Antal Bekefi, BAT’s new director for its Adria region.

In October, Adria expanded its area of operation, which now covers, apart from Slovenia, Croatia, and Bosnia and Herzegovina, the markets of Serbia, Montenegro, Macedonia, Albania and Kosovo.

Croatia News said that, together with the Bulgarian and Romanian markets, the Adria region was becoming a part of BAT’s new organizational area in South and Central Europe.

BAT is one of the biggest private investors and exporters in Croatia, with 80 percent of its Kanfanar production being exported.

The Croatian sector of BAT’s Adria region employs 1,650 workers.

Category: Breaking News