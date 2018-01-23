Duty-free conference

The Middle East and Africa Duty Free Association (MEADFA) Conference is due to be held on January 29-30 at the Jumeriah Creekside Hotel in Dubai, according to a note in the TFWA Newsletter.

The TFWA said that this year’s MEADFA Conference was due to examine how economics, demographics and the broader business scene were affecting duty free and travel retail across the Middle East and Africa.

The speaker line-up is said to include strong industry representation, including the official Conference host, Dubai Duty Free’s COO Ramesh Cidambi, who is due to offer his thoughts about the current trading environment.

The findings from two new studies commissioned for MEADFA are scheduled to be presented at the Conference.

Counter Intelligence Retail are said to have investigated the behaviour of key traveling nationalities in the Middle East, exploring spend, purchase motivations and conversion rates.

And in a broader, macro-based view of the region, Emerging Markets Intelligence & Research is due to report on growth projections, consumer spending, government and corporate strategy throughout the region.

Category: Breaking News, Tax