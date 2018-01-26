E-cig ban coming

From February 1, it will be illegal in Singapore to buy, use or possess ’emerging and imitation tobacco products’, according to a story in The Straits Times.

The definition of emerging and imitation tobacco products apparently takes in any device or article that resembles a tobacco product, including vaporisers such as electronic cigarettes, electronic pipes and electronic cigars.

And it takes in too smokeless tobacco products and shisha.

Under amendments to the Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act, anyone caught buying, possessing or using such products can be fined up to S$2,000, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a statement today.

Currently, only the importation, sale and distribution of such products are illegal, with those found guilty of such activities liable to be jailed for up to six months and/or fined up to $$10,000. Repeat offenders risk being hit with double those penalties.

In addition, the amended act will gradually raise the minimum legal age for the purchase, use, possession, sale and supply of tobacco products from 18 to 21.

The age limit will be raised from 18 to 19 on January 1; to 20 on January 1, 2020, and to 21 on January 1, 2021.

The ministry of health said it remained committed to lowering the prevalence of smoking in Singapore ‘through a comprehensive, multi-pronged approach.

This approach included imposing restrictions on tobacco advertising and promotions, offering smoking cessation services, using fiscal policies such as taxes, and providing public education on the harms of tobacco use.

