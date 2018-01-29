Fulford to lead USTC

Robert B. Fulford Jr. is the new CEO of U.S. Tobacco Cooperative (USTC). Prior to joining USTC, Fulford was vice president of leaf operations at Reynolds American Incorporated.

“After thorough review and a comprehensive search process, the board is pleased to have found the best individual to assume leadership of our organization,” said Andrew Shepherd, chairman of the USTC board.

“Robert has a track record of strong leadership. That, combined with his deep industry knowledge, makes him uniquely qualified to lead USTC successfully into the future.”

“Robert is the best choice for us,” said Ed Kacsuta, USTC’s chief financial officer. “He’s been a successful executive and more importantly, he’s a great fit with our culture and core values. We’re delighted that he’s accepted the position.”

Fulford will be responsible for the day-to-day activities of the consolidated organization as well as the development and implementation of annual, long term, and strategic plans.

