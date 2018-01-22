Import limit proposed

Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee is making a number of proposals aimed at strengthening the fight against the illegal import and sale of cigarettes, according to a Trend News Agency story quoting the chairman of the State Customs Committee Aydin Aliyev.

However, the only proposal described in the story relates to restricting legal imports rather than clamping down on illegal activities.

Aliyev said the proposals envisaged restricting the quantity of cigarettes that citizens could import for their personal use to one carton of cigarettes once a month.

Current rules are said to allow the import of three cartons per person.

Speaking at a press conference in Baku on January 19, Aliyev said the new proposals would be discussed during the spring session of parliament.

Category: Breaking News, People, Regulation