In defense of Guam law

The US Department of Defense (DoD) has voluntarily enacted a policy that aligns with a new Guam law that raises the minimum age to purchase, possess or use tobacco products and electronic cigarettes from 18 to 21, according to a story in The Guam Daily Post.

The DoD’s policy on tobacco use states that military stores, including those at Morale, Welfare and Recreation points of sale, located on Guam, will not sell or distribute tobacco products or electronic cigarettes to persons under 21 years of age.

“Tobacco cessation is a priority of the DoD, critical to the health, fitness, wellbeing, and readiness of DoD personnel,” said Navy Lt. Ian M. McConnaughey, public affairs officer for Joint Region Marianas Public Affairs.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Google

Print



Related

Category: Breaking News, Regulation