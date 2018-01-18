iQOS due for discussion

The US Tobacco Products Scientific Advisory Committee (TPSAC) is due to meet later this month to discuss scientific issues related to the modified risk tobacco product (MRTP) applications submitted by Philip Morris Products S.A.

According to a note issued by the Food and Drug Administration’s Center for Tobacco Products (CTP), the meeting is due to take place on January 24-25 at the FDA’s White Oak campus.

‘The committee will discuss scientific issues related to the modified risk tobacco product (MRTP) applications submitted by Philip Morris Products S.A. for its iQOS system and several Marlboro HeatSticks products, which are currently under scientific review by FDA,’ the CTP said.

‘Seating for this meeting may be limited, so the public is encouraged to watch the free webcast instead of traveling to the meeting.

‘The link for the webcast will be available approximately 15 minutes prior to the beginning of the meeting each day and can be accessed through the Tobacco Products Scientific Advisory Committee website.’

Category: Breaking News, Next-generation products, Science