ITM acquires AccuPac

ITM Services has taken over the portfolio of AccuPac (UK). Going forward, ITM Services will provide Accupac’s print position-technology solutions in wrapping and packing machinery.

Companies using AccuPac technology can contact ITM Services for service and maintenance of the AccuPac products.

AccuPac has developed a print position technology for pre-printed film, tear tape, inner frame and inner foil to fit in any make or model of cigarette wrapping or packing machine. This offers a wide range of opportunities to communicate brand and campaign messages on and in cigarette packages.

ITM Services is part of the ITM Group and a worldwide supplier of service, maintenance and spare parts for tobacco machinery. Most of its activities are coordinated from the ITM Group headquarters in Kampen, Netherlands.

Service centers in United States, Malaysia, Russia, South Africa and other locations enable the company to provide fast and hands-on support worldwide.

Category: Breaking News