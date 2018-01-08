More quitters than smokers

Ireland has more ex-smokers than smokers, according to a story in The Journal citing new research from the Health Service Executive (HSE).

The HSE’s latest Quit campaign has seen the publication of a new survey showing Ireland has more than one million people who have quit smoking.

The Healthy Ireland Survey found that about 22 percent of Irish adults are smokers, with 18 percent smoking on a daily basis and four percent smoking occasionally.

This translates to about 830,000 smokers in Ireland, fewer than the number of quitters.

The rate of smoking is highest in the 25-34 age group and is lowest in the over-75 age group.

The full story is at: http://www.thejournal.ie/quit-smoking-numbers-3779386-Jan2018/

Category: Breaking News, People