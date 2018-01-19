Norwegians turn to snus

The incidence of daily tobacco smoking has halved in Norway during the past decade, according to a story by Terje Solsvik for Reuters citing Statistics Norway figures.

For the first time, last year the incidence of snus use was greater than that of smoking.

Among Norway’s adult population, 11 percent were daily smokers in 2017, a fall of one percentage point from the figure for the previous year, and down from 22 percent in 2007.

Meanwhile, the incidence of snus use rose to 12 percent in 2017 from 10 percent in 2016. Data was not available for 2007.

