PM’s New Year resolution

Philip Morris Limited (PML) yesterday ran ‘advertisements’ in a number of UK newspapers announcing its New Year’s resolution to try to ‘give up cigarettes’.

The advertisement, Our New Year’s Resolution: we’re trying to give up cigarettes, encourages adult smokers to visit a new website – www.smokefreefuture.co.uk – that contains information on quitting and switching.

In addition, it makes a number of specific commitments for the UK for 2018:

Launch a website and campaign to provide smokers with information on quitting and on alternatives to cigarettes;

Offer to support local authority cessation services where smoking rates are highest;

Seek government approval to insert, directly into our cigarette packs, information on quitting and on switching;

Expand the availability of new, alternative products in the UK.

The advertisement outlines how Philip Morris International has spent more than £2.5 billion on research, product and commercial development during the past decade to develop smoke free alternatives to combustible cigarettes.

Meanwhile, Peter Nixon, MD of PML, has written to the prime minister outlining how the company believes it can play a part in helping Britain to go smoke free.

“We believe we have an important role to play in helping the UK become smoke-free,” he was quoted saying in a PML press note issued yesterday.

“The commitments announced today are practical steps that could accelerate that goal.

“We recognise that never starting to smoke – or quitting altogether – are always the best option. But for those who continue to smoke, there are more alternatives than ever available in the UK.”

Category: Breaking News, Corporate, Harm reduction, Next-generation products, People, Vapor