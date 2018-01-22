Retail limits proposed

A bill introduced into the Hawaii Senate on Friday is seeking to keep new tobacco and electronic-cigarette stores from opening near schools, public parks, or public housing complexes, according to a story by Patrick Lagreid for HalfWheel.

Lagreid said the bill had been introduced by six state senators.

If passed, it would require any ‘new tobacco specialty shop’ to be at least 750 feet from the designated places.

Violators would face a fine of $500 for the first day of offense, and a fine of between $500 and $2,000 for subsequent days of offense.

The bill has not been referred to a committee, but if it were to pass, the ban would take effect on January 1, 2019.

Category: Breaking News, People, Regulation