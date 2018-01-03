Smoking, vaping banned

A ban prohibiting tobacco smoking in open public spaces such as holiday camps or children’s playgrounds has come into effect in Portugal, according to a story in The Portugal News.

However, smoking is still permitted at sporting venues such as football stadiums.

The law, which also bans the use of electronic cigarettes in enclosed places, was approved by parliament in June.

Up until the end of 2017, people could use e-cigarettes even in hospitals and school classrooms.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Google

Print



Related

Category: Breaking News, Regulation, Vapor