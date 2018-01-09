Stier joins consumer body

Jeff Stier, who has been a regular presenter and panelist at Tobacco Reporter’s Global Tobacco and Nicotine Forums, has joined the US’ Consumer Choice Center (CCC) as a Senior Fellow.

A CCC press note said that Stier would continue his work of two decades by being a voice for consumers who believe paternalists don’t have a monopoly on public health.

“The addition of Jeff Stier to the CCC team expands our efforts in the United States to speak up for consumer choice and be effective in our approach,” said CCC MD Fred Roeder.

“Mr. Stier’s vast experience and talent as a researcher, public health advocate, and commentator will no doubt help bolster CCC’s impact and reach as we go forward.

“We are elated to have him join the team.

The press note said that, through op-eds, media interviews, testimony at government hearings and insightful tweets, Stier would advance CCC’s mission as it related to issues including food policy, tobacco harm reduction, environmental health, consumer product regulation, and innovation.

“I joined the CCC because its mission and mine are one in the same: responsibly representing and empowering consumers who want both appropriate regulations and choice,” said Stier.

“Too often, laws and rules fail to strike the right balance, in part, because incentives to get it right are skewed in favor of recklessly-stringent regulation.

“Regulators are generally more sensitive to risks than they are to costs and unintended consequences. Regulators aren’t hearing enough about this from beleaguered consumers because attacks on consumer choice are so widespread that consumers can’t possibly speak out effectively in the appropriate forums each time their choices are under attack,” he said.

Stier has appeared on CNBC, CNN, Fox News Channel, MSNBC, as well as network newscasts. He is a frequent radio commentator, having been heard on NPR, top-rated major market shows in cities including Boston, Philadelphia, and Sacramento, plus syndicated regional broadcasts.

His op-eds have been published in top outlets including The Wall Street Journal, The Los Angeles Times, The New York Post, The Hill, The Washington Examiner, and National Review Online.

Stier has testified at FDA scientific meetings, met with White House officials, members of Congress and their staff about science policy, and has testified at state and local legislatures across the country.

Based in New York, Stier spent seven years as a Senior Fellow at the National Center for Public Policy Research in Washington, D.C.

