Sutliff management changes

Phill Green will step down as president of Sutliff Tobacco and assume the role of chairman. Jeremy McKenna, currently CFO, will take over the role of president.

Sutliff Tobacco is a subsidiary of Mac Baren Tobacco Co.

Green was brought in by Mac Baren in February 2015 to restructure and turn around its U.S. business. Green has extensive experience in the tobacco industry, including at British American Tobacco and Imperial Tobacco.

McKenna, who previously held positions in manufacturing industry, joined the firm in May 2015.

Sutliff’s history goes back 150 years. The company produces popular pipe tobacco blends, including Super Value.

Recently, the company reintroduced Amphora pipe tobacco. Amphora was America’s No. 1 pipe tobacco in the 1980s and 1990’s.

Mac Baren Tobacco Co. was established in 1887 and manufactures a range of pipe tobaccos, rolling tobaccos and smokeless tobacco in Svendborg, Denmark.

Mac Baren purchased Sutliff from Altadis USA in 2013 and then appointed Sutliff as importer and distributor of all Mac Baren products sold in the USA.

In addition, Sutliff imports and distributes in the U.S. Brigham Pipes and Gizeh rolling papers, tubes and accessories.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Google

Print



Related

Category: Breaking News