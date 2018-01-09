Tobacco dominates trade

Trade between North Korea and Mongolia rose 43 percent year-on-year to US$2.3 million in 2017, primarily driven by tobacco imports from Mongolia, according to a KBS story relayed by the TMA and citing figures published by the Ulaanbaatar chapter of the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency.

Mongolia’s exports to North Korea grew 55 percent to US$1.9 million, while imports from North Korea rose two percent to US$370,000.

The agency said Mongolia’s number one export item to North Korea was tobacco, which accounted for 92 percent of overall exports to the country by value.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Google

Print



Related

Category: Breaking News, Markets