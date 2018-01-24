Universal to webcast results

Universal Corporation is due to webcast a conference call on February 6 following the release of its results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2018 after market close on that date. The conference call, which will be in listen-only mode, will begin at 17.00 Eastern Time and will be hosted by Candace C. Formacek, vice president and treasurer.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available online at www.universalcorp.com.

A replay of the webcast will be available at that site through May 6.

In addition, a taped replay of the call will be available from 20.30 on February 6 through February 20 at (855) 859-2056, using the telephone replay identification number 2686739.

Category: Breaking News, Corporate, Financial, Leaf