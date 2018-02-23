Aiming for a healthy city

In Malaysia, Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) is aiming to reduce the prevalence of smoking in the city as part of its latest initiative to create a smoke-free environment, according to a story in The Star.

The initiative was launched on Wednesday as part of the Partnership For Healthy Cities, a global network of cities committed to reducing non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and injuries.

According to studies conducted as part of the National Health Morbidity Survey 2015, the prevalence of smoking in Kuala Lumpur is about 19.1 percent.

The city’s newly launched initiative aims to reduce this number and help educate non-smokers on the risks associated with second-hand smoke.

The DBKL will, for instance, work with the Health Ministry, restaurant associations and other key organizations to boost enforcement of existing smoking restrictions.

And the DBKL will use billboards and LED signs to raise public awareness about the risks of smoking and second-hand smoke.

“The Partnership For Healthy Cities unites mayors who are committed to helping their citizens live healthier lives and to reduce NCDs and injuries,” said World Health Organization Global Ambassador for NCDs Michael R. Bloomberg.

“The actions these mayors take can prevent millions of needless deaths and protect the health of generations to come, while making their cities stronger and more prosperous.”

The Star report said the city would work with Bloomberg Philanthropies and implementing partner Vital Strategies to deploy proven solutions to save lives and improve the environments where people live, work and play.

The Partnership For Healthy Cities is an 18-month initiative that was announced in May 2017 where each city pledges to enact one of 10 proven policies identified by WHO as effective in protecting people from exposure to NCDs and injury-risk factors.

By taking part in this global initiative, Kuala Lumpur is said to have gained access to a global network of city leaders and public health experts working towards the same goals, along with a seed grant to jumpstart the local effort.

