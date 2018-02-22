BAT volumes increased

| February 22, 2018

British American Tobacco’s cigarette and tobacco-heating product (THP) volumes during the 12 months to the end of December, at 686 billion, were increased by about 3.2 percent on those of the 12 months to the end of December 2016, 665 billion. On an organic basis, volumes fell by about 2.6 percent.

Tobacco volumes which include as well as cigarettes and THPs, other tobacco products whose volumes are stated in cigarette stick equivalents, were increased by about 3.6 percent, from 689 billion to 714 billion.

In a preliminary announcement about its results for the year to the end of December 2017, which saw it complete its acquisition of Reynolds American Tobacco in July, BAT said that its market share in its key markets had increased last year by 0.4 of a percentage point. This growth was said to have been driven by the group’s global drive brands (GDB), including THPs, whose market share, excluding the US, had increased by 1.1 percentage points on volume up by 7.6 percent on an organic basis.

The company’s cigarette and THP volumes were increased in its Western Europe region from 120 billion to 122 billion. But they were down in its EEMEA (Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa) region from 236 billion to 228 billion, down in its Americas region from 113 billion to 107 billion, and down in its Asia-Pacific region from 196 billion to 193 billion.

BAT’s revenue during the year to the end of December, at £20,292 million, was increased by 37.6 percent on that of 2016, £14,751 million; while adjusted organic revenue, at £15,712 million, was increased by 6.5 percent.

Profit from operations, at £6,476, was increased by 39.1 percent; while adjusted organic profit from operations was up by 7.8 percent to £5,910 million.

Diluted earnings per share were up by 634.0 percent to 1,830.0p; while adjusted diluted earnings per share were increased by 14.9 percent to 284.4p.

Dividend per share was up by 15.2 percent to 195.2p.

“The Group delivered another set of strong financial results in 2017, despite a challenging trading environment,” said chief executive Nicandro Durante (pictured). “Following the transformational deal in July 2017, these results benefit from the acquisition of RAI while also demonstrating the strength of the organic business.”

Durante said also that BAT had made “excellent progress” with its next generation product business. “Our flagship THP, glo, first launched in Japan in December 2016, reached 3.6 percent market share by the end of 2017 – having been rolled out nationally from October 2017. Since then, 50 percent of the overall category growth in Japan has been from glo – demonstrating its strong consumer appeal in a very short period. Good initial progress is also being made in our other launch markets of South Korea, Russia, Canada, Romania and Switzerland.

“In the vapor category, Vype is now present in nine markets and we remain market leader in the UK, with Vype and Ten Motives combined delivering around 40 percent share of measured retail in December 2017. We also lead the vapor category in Poland. In the US, the Vuse range of products continues to have a significant presence in the market. We see the rapidly developing vapor category, as a whole, contributing significantly to our long-term growth ambitions in NGPs.”

Tags: ,

Category: Breaking News, Corporate, Financial, Markets, Next-generation products, Vapor

Comments are closed.

«
»



Sponsor Ad

Also in Tobacco Reporter

At the forefront

At the forefront

Altria is determined to lead the shift toward less-harmful products.

| December 1, 2017
‘On fire’

‘On fire’

Heat-not-burn products continue their conquest of Japan.

| December 1, 2017
Staying sharp

Staying sharp

In the cigarette paper industry, innovation remains key to staying competitive.

| December 1, 2017
Rebel with a cause

Rebel with a cause

Longtime Forest leader Simon Clark continues to champion the right of adults to make decisions.

| December 1, 2017
Tools for tomorrow

Tools for tomorrow

Machinery suppliers are developing new technologies to manufacture next-generation products.

| December 1, 2017
Buckling up

Buckling up

Manufacturers of belting solutions are successfully navigating the industry’s transition.

| October 1, 2017
The new endgame

The new endgame

Some strategies to phase out combustible cigarettes are more sensible than others.

| October 1, 2017

Sponsor Ad

Web exclusives

Celebrating cigars at Puro Sabor

Celebrating cigars at Puro Sabor

Five days of factory tours, farm visits, recreational activities and many, many cigars.

| February 5, 2018
Farmers concerned

Farmers concerned

The ITGA worries about slumping demand for leaf tobacco and a lack of alternative crops

| November 2, 2017
Their fair share

Their fair share

Tobacco growers deserve better

| November 1, 2017
Lease on life

Lease on life

Industry leaders respond to the FDA’s new attitude toward vapor products.

| October 1, 2017
The Vype Dossier

The Vype Dossier

Proving the reduced-risk potential of an e-cigarette

| October 1, 2017
Creating momentum

Creating momentum

The VTA took the fight to legislators firsthand.

| September 2, 2017
Battery battle

Battery battle

Sub-par production materials and user error are the main causes for battery failure.

| September 1, 2017

Sponsor Ad

From the leaf lands

Zimbabwe moving on

Zimbabwe moving on

Boosting the tobacco sector is one of the goals of new and proposed policies aimed at attracting business and investment to Zimbabwe, while encouraging exports.

| February 20, 2018
Zimbabwe plantings down

Zimbabwe plantings down

Unhelpful weather in Zimbabwe means that flue-cured tobacco plantings are down by more than five percent this season.

| February 19, 2018
Zimbabwe disease alert

Zimbabwe disease alert

A resurgence of a viral disease in Zimbabwe’s tobacco is being blamed on growers, but those who claim to be overseeing production must surely shoulder some of the blame.

| February 15, 2018
Seeking new alliances

Seeking new alliances

Alliance One International, which yesterday announced a rise in volume sales, is seeking to expand into new, added-value business lines that offer improved margins and good growth potential.

| February 9, 2018
Watching the weather

Watching the weather

Local observers believe that Indonesia, which grew 70,000 tons of tobacco in 2016, could grow 200,000 tons this year – if the weather is co-operative.

| February 9, 2018
Star Tobacco expanding

Star Tobacco expanding

Star Tobacco’s recent expansion is being reflected in the establishment of bigger facilities in Turkey and Indonesia.

| February 8, 2018

Sponsor Ad