Character assassination

A technical committee is conducting a review of Nigeria Industrial Standard NIS 463:2014 for Tobacco and Tobacco Products—Specifications for Cigarette.

A key resolution of the committee, according to The Independent’s source, was that characterizing flavors, such as strawberry, banana, apple and menthol, shall not be used in the manufacture of cigarettes in Nigeria.

This would likely also apply to cigarettes to be imported into the country for sale once the reviewed standard is approved.

Bola Fashina, head of public relations of Standards Organization of Nigeria, declined to comment, stating that technical committee resolutions are merely proposals, subject to approval by the Standards Council.

Category: Breaking News