Duty-rise proposal rejected

Iran’s Majlis (parliament) has rejected a proposed increase on cigarette duties included in the next budget (March 2018-19) and referred it back to the Majlis Joint Commission for revision, according to a story in The Financial Times.

The commission is the parliamentary body responsible for reviewing the budget bill proposed by the government, before its final ratification.

The government has included in its budget, provision for a 350-rial (US$0.76) increase in the duty on locally- and jointly-produced cigarettes, and a 500-rial increase in the duty on imported cigarettes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Google

Print



Related

Category: Breaking News, Tax