E-cigs as treatment aid

Researchers in New Zealand say that more thought should be given to the use of electronic cigarettes in hospitals because the use of these products can lessen the stress of patients’ treatment, according to a stuff.co.nz story.

Dr. Penelope Truman of Massey University’s School of Health Sciences said its research had found that e-cigarettes could aid patients battling alcohol addiction and patients admitted to psychiatric units.

More than 40 patients at Kenepuru Hospital in Porirua were studied in two cohorts between 2013 and 2016.

Truman said there were similar reductions in smoking when patients were offered e-cigarettes or conventional nicotine-replacement therapies, such as patches or gum.

The trial had shown there were no “significant” problems with patients using e-cigarettes in a hospital setting, and that these products could be beneficial.

On the other hand, going outside for a smoke could create a lot of problems for patients and the staff trying to care for them.

Alcoholics who were also smokers were offered the option of using an e-cigarette as well as, or instead of, conventional nicotine replacement therapy to stop smoking while in hospital.

The e-cigarettes proved to be more popular than standard therapy, and were at least as effective, Truman said.

“This is only a little trial, but I think it does raise some questions,” she said. “A lot of people are going to have to reconsider how they feel about people vaping around them, because it’s going to become increasingly popular.”

The full story is at: https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/health/101689960/ecigarettes-could-have-a-positive-impact-in-hospital-environments-research-finds.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Google

Print



Related

Category: Breaking News, Harm reduction, People, Vapor