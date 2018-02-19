FDA seeking feedback

The US Food and Drug Administration says it is establishing a public docket to receive suggestions, recommendations and comments on topics or policy issues for consideration by the agency’s Nicotine Steering Committee.

In a press note issued through its Center for Tobacco Products, the agency said it would like to receive feedback from academic institutions, regulated industries, patient representatives, and other interested organizations and individuals.

It wants to use this feedback to help identify and address priorities related to the use of therapeutic nicotine for combustible tobacco product cessation.

‘The Nicotine Steering Committee was established in November 2017 and includes senior leaders from the Office of the Commissioner, Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, and Center for Tobacco Products,’ the note said.

‘The committee was formed to help develop and implement nicotine policy and regulation, especially on issues related to therapeutic nicotine for combustible tobacco product cessation.

Electronic or written comments should be submitted by April 16.

More information, including details about how to submit comments to the public docket, is at: https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2018/02/20/2018-03341/nicotine-steering-committee-establishment-of-a-public-docket-request-for-comments.

Category: Breaking News, Next-generation products, Regulation