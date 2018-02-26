Imperial Tobacco gagged

Imperial Tobacco Canada has called a press conference to air its views on various tobacco acts – views that it says it has been prevented from airing before members of a House Standing Committee.

The press conference is due to start today at 11.00 local time, and to be held in the Charles Lynch Room, Parliament Hill.

In a press note, Imperial said it would present at the meeting the content of the message it had hoped to deliver to members of the House Standing Committee of Health during their study of Bill S-5 – An Act to amend the Tobacco Act and the Non-Smokers’ Health Act, and to make consequential amendments to other Acts.

This had become necessary following the Liberal government’s refusal to allow Imperial to publicly express its opinion and answer questions from members of parliament during Health Canada’s Standing Committee public hearings on Bill S-5, which is due to end today.

Also at the press conference, Eric Gagnon, head of corporate and regulatory affairs is due to highlight the inconsistencies in the government’s approaches to the tobacco industry and the marijuana industry.

Category: Breaking News, Corporate, Regulation