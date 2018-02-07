Inquiry into VLN cigarettes

Health Canada has issued a tender notice asking suppliers what it would cost to purchase 1 million very low-nicotine (VLN) cigarettes, reports CBC News.

VLN cigarettes, which have less than 0.4 mg of nicotine each, aren’t available in Canada now. The tender notice is meant to find out which companies could make them and at what cost.

It also asks how a million cigarettes could be safely stored, and for how long, without a “deterioration in quality.”

Health Canada spokeswoman Rebecca Purdy said the government issued the tender notice merely to learn more about the availability of “Canadian-style” VLN cigarettes for possible research applications.

Health Canada is reportedly exploring options to reduce the addictive effect of tobacco products.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Google

Print



Related

Category: Breaking News