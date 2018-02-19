Licit cigarettes vanish

The majority of shops in Kuwait are empty of cigarettes, according to a story in The Kuwait Times.

But it is not clear why this situation has come about. Some people are claiming that supplies have been cut off deliberately ahead of price rises, while others are blaming mass purchases by smokers from neighboring countries where tax-induced price rises have been imposed recently.

The times said that it had been rumored that cigarette companies in Kuwait had made ‘preparations to increase cigarette prices,’ and that certain brands of cigarettes had disappeared from markets and grocery stores.

Such disappearances had opened up a black market in the brands in question.

Despite the disappearance of some brands and the claim that the majority of shops in Kuwait were bereft of cigarettes, The Times said that the ‘prices of most brands of cigarettes have increased by 100 to 200 fils’.

Last week, the Times reported that the prices of some popular brands of cigarettes had been increased in Kuwait by as much as 60 percent despite the rises being labeled as illegal by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Suppliers are apparently not allowed to increase the prices of goods unless they obtain approval from the ministry, which is usually given for imported goods, such as cigarettes, whose prices have increased in their country of origin.

If suppliers increase prices without approval, they are liable to be fined.

The Times reported this week that some smokers were complaining that cigarette traders had intentionally blocked the supply of cigarettes for the past 15 days in preparation for price rises.

Such a strategy was reportedly used before, in 2015, and at that time it provoked angry campaigns on social media. Smokers denounced cigarette shops for hoarding large quantities of cigarettes and clearing the shelves in anticipation of an official announcement to raise prices. Some sellers sold cigarettes at higher prices, as is happening again.

Some people believe that cigarette-price discussions are under way between representatives of the Ministry of Commerce and cigarette companies.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Google

Print



Related

Category: Breaking News, Illicit trade, Markets, People