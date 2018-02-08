Malawi crop down

Malawi’s Tobacco Control Commission (TCC) says the first crop assessment for this season has put the all-types volume 12.8 percent below the trade requirement of 171 million kg, according to a story in The Maravi Post.

The dip in the estimated volume has been put down to prolonged dry spells in some districts of the southern and central regions of the country; but the commission was said to be optimistic that rain could still lift the volume.

TCC CEO, Kaisi Sadala, was quoted as saying that a second crop estimate would be made in the coming weeks, which would assist in determining the market opening date.

Sadala said the TCC expected that the second volume estimate would be up on that of the first because most parts of the country were currently enjoying good rains.

He said the Commission was impressed with farmers abiding by the restrictions of the quota system, something that would help to reduce over production, which affected prices.

TCC figures show that 42,303 farmers registered to grow tobacco during the 2017/2018 season, down from about 45,000 in 2016/2017.

The registered quota was 169,785,243 kg, below the buyer requirement of 171 million kg.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Google

Print



Related

Category: Breaking News, Leaf, People