More spent on TV adverts

Tobacco companies’ spending on advertisements in Indonesia fell by 17 percent between 2016 and 2017, according to a story in The Jakarta Post citing figures from Nielsen Indonesia.

But their spending on television advertising was up by 12 percent from 2016 to 2017, with television companies attracting 80 percent of the companies’ total advertising spend.

Spending on print advertising was down by an amount not specified in the story.

Of the total advertising spend across all industries in Indonesia, Rp145 trillion, tobacco companies spent about Rp5.4 trillion.

Nielsen Indonesia media research executive director Hellen Katherina said the total advertising spend in the country had increased by eight percent from 2016 to 2017.

The increase was said to have been driven by higher gross advertisement rates set by the media.

Category: Breaking News, Markets