More spent on TV adverts

| February 5, 2018

Tobacco companies’ spending on advertisements in Indonesia fell by 17 percent between 2016 and 2017, according to a story in The Jakarta Post citing figures from Nielsen Indonesia.

But their spending on television advertising was up by 12 percent from 2016 to 2017, with television companies attracting 80 percent of the companies’ total advertising spend.

Spending on print advertising was down by an amount not specified in the story.

Of the total advertising spend across all industries in Indonesia, Rp145 trillion, tobacco companies spent about Rp5.4 trillion.

Nielsen Indonesia media research executive director Hellen Katherina said the total advertising spend in the country had increased by eight percent from 2016 to 2017.

The increase was said to have been driven by higher gross advertisement rates set by the media.

Tags:

Category: Breaking News, Markets

Comments are closed.

«
»



Sponsor Ad

Also in Tobacco Reporter

At the forefront

At the forefront

Altria is determined to lead the shift toward less-harmful products.

| December 1, 2017
‘On fire’

‘On fire’

Heat-not-burn products continue their conquest of Japan.

| December 1, 2017
Staying sharp

Staying sharp

In the cigarette paper industry, innovation remains key to staying competitive.

| December 1, 2017
Rebel with a cause

Rebel with a cause

Longtime Forest leader Simon Clark continues to champion the right of adults to make decisions.

| December 1, 2017
Tools for tomorrow

Tools for tomorrow

Machinery suppliers are developing new technologies to manufacture next-generation products.

| December 1, 2017
Buckling up

Buckling up

Manufacturers of belting solutions are successfully navigating the industry’s transition.

| October 1, 2017
The new endgame

The new endgame

Some strategies to phase out combustible cigarettes are more sensible than others.

| October 1, 2017

Sponsor Ad

Web exclusives

Celebrating cigars at Puro Sabor

Celebrating cigars at Puro Sabor

Five days of factory tours, farm visits, recreational activities and many, many cigars.

| February 5, 2018
Farmers concerned

Farmers concerned

The ITGA worries about slumping demand for leaf tobacco and a lack of alternative crops

| November 2, 2017
Their fair share

Their fair share

Tobacco growers deserve better

| November 1, 2017
Lease on life

Lease on life

Industry leaders respond to the FDA’s new attitude toward vapor products.

| October 1, 2017
The Vype Dossier

The Vype Dossier

Proving the reduced-risk potential of an e-cigarette

| October 1, 2017
Creating momentum

Creating momentum

The VTA took the fight to legislators firsthand.

| September 2, 2017
Battery battle

Battery battle

Sub-par production materials and user error are the main causes for battery failure.

| September 1, 2017

Sponsor Ad

From the leaf lands

Warning: middlemen

Warning: middlemen

It is not just the weather that can turn a good season into a poor one for Zimbabwe’s tobacco growers. Middlemen blowing in after harvest time can do the same.

| February 2, 2018
Tax regime could backfire

Tax regime could backfire

The Philippines’ government seems intent on burdening smokers with crippling levels of taxes as part of a policy that seems likely to backfire to the cost of the wider community.

| February 2, 2018
Turning over a new leaf

Turning over a new leaf

Leaf tobacco production and export comprise one sector that can help Azerbaijan lessen its economic dependence on oil.

| January 30, 2018
Sustainable plans

Sustainable plans

With coal becoming an unacceptable fuel for curing tobacco, Zimbabwe is having to step up its reforestation program so as to allow growers to continue to use wood.

| January 24, 2018
Universal to webcast results

Universal to webcast results

Candace C. Formacek, Universal Corporation’s vice president and treasurer, will host a third-quarter-results conference- call on February 6.

| January 24, 2018
Child-labor issue raised

Child-labor issue raised

Manufacturers that have been buying tobacco for many years have tried but failed to prevent the use of child labor on farms. Now, a member of the European Parliament has raised the issue.

| January 17, 2018

Sponsor Ad