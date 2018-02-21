New IQOS store in London

Philip Morris Limited is scheduled today to launch its fourth IQOS store in London, UK – this one in High Street Kensington.

The new store will offer adult smokers, across 800 sq ft of retail space, seven days a week, the opportunity to have guided trials by trained IQOS staff to learn about how the heated tobacco product works, and to discuss how they can switch from smoking cigarettes to IQOS.

The store will include, too, an interactive educational display to provide more information on heated tobacco technology and the IQOS product.

Customers will be able to acquire personalised and embossed IQOS devices and accessories.

The new store, which was designed by iD, uses white, grey- and copper-toned design elements to retain and accentuate the original features of the building, which was previously occupied by a large bank.

The windows of the store use a mixture of digital and feature displays, in neutral tones, to accent the stone facade of the building.

“This is a significant development in IQOS’s commercial expansion in the UK and we are delighted to be bringing the unique, retail experience that our IQOS stores deliver to High Street Kensington,” said Peter Nixon, MD of Philip Morris Limited UK & Ireland. “As a company, PMI has never previously had retail stores in the UK and so the opening of our fourth store marks an important moment for us and our ambition for a smoke free future.”

In a press note, PM said the new store marked a further development in the pledge to convert 100,000 UK adult smokers to its heated tobacco product, IQOS, and to reach its goal of a smoke free future for the UK.

‘This pledge is part of Philip Morris International’s … global commitment to offer adult smokers a range of alternative smoke free products for those who continue to smoke…’

London’s first IQOS store opened on Wardour Street, Soho, in December 2016, while the second and third stores opened in Westfield and Boxpark Shoreditch in September last year.

Category: Breaking News, Corporate, Markets, Next-generation products, People, Technology, Vapor