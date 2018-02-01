New marketing director

Domino Printing Sciences has appointed Jeremy Jones as the business’ new global marketing director. In his new position, Jones will lead the global marketing team in continuing to build on the coding and marking company’s cohesive, global and focused marketing function to support corporate objectives.

Jones’ background lies predominantly in B2B technology marketing. Over the past 25 years he has spearheaded multiple brand awareness campaigns, as well as managed customer-centric, insight-driven corporate content marketing programs for global execution.

Most recently, he was the director of brand marketing at AVEVA, a provider of engineering, design and information management software solutions.

“I’m delighted to be joining Domino at such an exciting time—the ambition shared throughout the organization is immense and the opportunities for growth are significant,” said Jones. “As a marketer focused on delivering value to the business, this is truly inspiring, and I look forward to taking on the responsibilities that come with the position.”

Category: Breaking News