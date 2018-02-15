Pipe filter purchase

Gizeh Raucherbedarf has acquired the trademark rights to the pipe filter brands Blitz and Adsorba. Blitz and Adsorba are 35 mm activated charcoal filters, one featuring two ceramic caps and the other a ceramic and a plastic cap.

The importance of Gizeh’s filter business has grown significantly in recent years. Two of the Mignot & De Block Group’s factories– Brinkmann Raucherbedarf and Alpaci—are already manufacturing roll-up filters and cigarette tubes.

The production machinery for manufacturing the pipe filters will be relocated to Bremen in February. Production of the Blitz and Adsorba brands will recommence there from March 2018.

Wolfgang Diez, managing director of the former trademark owner Denicotea, says he is pleased that the brands have gone to Gizeh Raucherbedarf GmbH, because it ensures that customers will continue to be able to enjoy the brand-name products in the same high quality they are accustomed to.

Christian Hinz, managing director of Gizeh Raucherbedarf, sees the acquisition of the two pipe filter brands as a sensible addition to Gizeh’s product range, which includes activated charcoal roll-up filters in a variety of lengths and diameters.

Gizeh will continue manufacturing the two brand’s pipe filters, whose history stretches back over 40 years, and will be supplying them to retailers from the beginning of March.

Category: Breaking News