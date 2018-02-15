PMI to make presentation

Philip Morris International is due to host at www.pmi.com/2018cagny a live audio webcast of a presentation by CEO André Calantzopoulos, COO, Jacek Olczak, and CFO Martin King at the Consumer Analyst Group of New York Conference from about 09.00 Eastern Time on February 21.

The webcast, which will be in listen-only mode, will provide live audio of the entire PMI session.

The audio webcast may be accessed also on iOS or Android devices by downloading PMI’s free Investor Relations Mobile Application at www.pmi.com/irapp.

An archived copy of the webcast will be available at www.pmi.com/2018cagny until 17.00 on March 22.

The presentation slides and script will be available also at www.pmi.com/2018cagny.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Google

Print



Related

Category: Breaking News, Corporate