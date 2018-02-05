PMI to webcast results

Philip Morris International is due to host a live audio webcast at www.pmi.com/2017Q4earnings from 09.00 Eastern Time on February 8 to discuss its 2017 fourth-quarter and full-year results, which will be issued about 07.00 the same day.

During the webcast, which will be in listen-only mode, CEO André Calantzopoulos will discuss the company’s results, the outlook for 2018 and, with CFO Martin King, answer questions from the investment community and news media. The webcast will be in a listen-only mode.

The audio webcast can be accessed also on iOS or Android devices by downloading PMI’s free investor relations mobile application at www.pmi.com/irapp.

An archived copy of the webcast will be available until 17.00 on March 9 at www.pmi.com/2017Q4earnings.

Slides and script also will be available at www.pmi.com./2017Q4earnings.

