Pod-device is guaranteed

Imperial Brands said yesterday that it had launched, via its subsidiary Fontem Ventures, a new product into the fastest-growing segment of the e-vapor category in the US, which comprised pod-based devices.

‘The myblu™ device is a pod-based system that provides consumers with power, performance and simplicity in a compact and user-friendly design,’ Imperial said in a note posted on its website.

‘Myblu can be fully charged in only 20 minutes and is supported by a lifetime device warranty, myCARE™.’

Antoine Blonde, general manager at Fontem Ventures USA, was quoted as saying the device would significantly enhance the vaping experience for consumers.

“Our constant quest for innovation and improvement is at the heart of blu as a brand,” said Blonde. “We believe that myblu™ will set a new benchmark in the e-vapour category.

“Consumer feedback has been very positive and we’ve sold out of product pre-orders faster than ever before.”

Imperial said that myblu™ launches were scheduled to follow shortly in other markets, including those in the UK, France and Italy.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Google

Print



Related

Category: Breaking News, Harm reduction, Markets, Next-generation products, Vapor