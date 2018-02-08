Presentation to be webcast

The Altria Group is due to host a webcast of its business presentation at the annual Consumer Analyst Group of New York conference in Boca Raton, Florida, starting about 13.00 Eastern Time on February 21.

The webcast, which will be in listen-only mode, will feature a presentation by chairman, CEO and president, Marty Barrington, and other members of the company’s senior management team.

Directions for the necessary pre-event registration are at www.altria.com/webcasts.

An archived copy of the webcast will be available on altria.com or through the Altria Investor App.

The free app is available for download at www.altria.com /irapp or through the Apple App Store or Google Play.

Category: Breaking News, Corporate, Financial