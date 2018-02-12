Pressing the vapor case

Philippine vapers say that the latest Public Health England (PHE) report validates their position that vaping electronic cigarettes is far less harmful than is smoking cigarettes, and that e-cigarettes should form part of the country’s tobacco control program, according to a story in The Business Mirror.

The new e-cigarette evidence review, undertaken by leading independent tobacco experts, provides evidence that vaping poses only a fraction of the risks of smoking, and that switching completely from smoking to vaping conveys substantial health benefits. It recommends that e-cigarettes be made available to those who wish to quit smoking.

“Listen to the experts,” said Tom Pinlac, president of The Vapers Philippines. “It is time for the Department of Health to look into this report so that they can recommend e-cigarettes and heated-tobacco products to smokers who want to quit.”

Pinlac said it was an outrage that smokers were denied the proper information about e-cigarettes and heated tobacco products. “Educate smokers about vaping and heated-tobacco products instead of resorting to fearmongering,” he said.

Meanwhile, Edward Gatchalian, president of Philippine E-Liquid Manufacturers Association, said that more than 17 million Filipino smokers could benefit from vaping e-cigs or heated-tobacco products because they were significantly less harmful than was smoking.

“It is said that 87,000 deaths every year are attributed to smoking-related diseases,” Gatchalian said. “Smokers should switch to vaping or tobacco-heated products if they want to kick the habit of smoking. This is a very clear message embodied in the PHE report.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Google

Print



Related

Category: Breaking News, Harm reduction, Next-generation products, People, Science, Vapor