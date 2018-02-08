Star Tobacco expanding

Far East Leaf Indonesia (FELI), a wholly owned subsidiary of Star Tobacco International, has inaugurated its new headquarters in the former embassy building of the East Timor Consulate in the diplomatic suburb of Renon in Denpasar Bali.

A Star press note issued on Tuesday, said the event was attended by more than 20 major clients and 10 major suppliers of FELI.

‘FELI has been active in Indonesia over the past five years and has become a mainstream supplier to small and medium companies in the Java region,’ the note said. ‘This success can be attributed to FELI’s investment in infrastructure in tobacco storage depots in Jebel…’

The storage facility is said to carry a full range of imported Virginia, Burley and oriental tobaccos, as well as reconstituted tobacco and fines.

FELI is also a major exporter of Indonesian tobaccos to Star cigarette- and cigar-producing clients in Europe and Central America.

The inauguration (pictured) was hosted by Mehmet Ayyildiz, FELI’s vice president.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Star Tobacco International announced the opening of its new headquarters in Istanbul, Turkey.

In a press note issued on Friday, Star said the previous building had become inadequate to support the growth of the company; so it had moved into a six-floor building.

The new building had enough space for 50 employees and included a conference floor and a social floor for the use of employees during their spare time.

The new headquarters is at: Mecidiye Mahallesi, Taş Basamak Sokak. No: 15 Beşiktaş-Ortaköy, İstanbul, Turkey.

Category: Breaking News, Corporate, Leaf, Logistics and storage, Markets, People