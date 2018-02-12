Tooling up

With the inauguration of its tooling division PMP Dominicana, ITM Group is now able to offer high-quality, precision machine parts to customers throughout Latin America. ITM Group Chairman Arend van der Sluis officially opened the factory on Feb. 8.

PMP Dominicana will work closely with two other ITM companies in the Dominican Republic—GTS/SCM and RNT Machinery. These companies will give PMP Dominicana a running start by ordering parts for their cigar-making and packing machines.

The collaboration has made it possible to import a wide range of tooling machines into the Dominican Republic. PMP Dominicana’s new 1,200 square-meter building is home to state-of-the-art turning and CNC milling machines.

In developing the new business, ITM Group benefited considerably from the experience of PMP Poland, which boasts more than 20 years of tooling experience for high-end machinery companies.

ITM Group has been expanding its activities in the Dominican Republic since transferring SCM’s cigar activities from Europe some time ago. In January, the group acquired RNT Machinery, a company dedicated to the design and manufacture of packing machinery.

Together, GTS/SCM, PMP Dominicana and RNT Machinery employ more than 100 people in the Dominican Republic.

Category: Breaking News