Volume down, share up

Japan Tobacco Inc.’s domestic cigarette sales volume during January, at 6.1 billion, was down by 14.3 percent on that of January 2017, 7.1 billion, according to preliminary figures issued by the company today. The January 2017 figure was down by 11.9 percent on that of January 2016.

JT’s market share stood at 60.3 percent during January, up from 59.8 percent during January 2017. Its December-January 2017 market share was 61.3 percent.

JT’s domestic cigarette revenue during January, at ¥36.6 billion, was down by 14.0 percent on its January 2017 revenue, ¥42.6 billion, which was down by 7.6 percent on its revenue of January 2016.

