The South Korean city of Guri has developed a machine that transforms cigarette butts into compost, according to a story in The Korea Bizwire.

The technology is being tested in the grounds of government offices, where the machine is housed inside a smoking booth.

According to the story, the process uses microorganisms harmless to humans to create usable compost out of the butts – compost that has the added advantage of repelling pests.

The authorities in Guri have indicated they will place cigarette-butt composting-machines around the city after they have concluded the initial trial and conducted an overview of the results.

Category: Breaking News, Filters, Sustainability, Technology