Committee split on e-cigs

The chairperson of a committee inquiring into electronic-cigarette use in Australia has prepared a dissenting report recommending permitting nicotine use in such products, according to a story by Megan Haggan for the Australian Journal of Pharmacy.

But in its Report on the Inquiry into the Use and Marketing of Electronic Cigarettes and Personal Vaporisers in Australia, Parliament’s Health, Aged Care and Sport Committee made five recommendations.

A review of the evidence relating to the health impacts of e-cigarettes, to be updated every two years. Issues covered by the review would include: whether e-cigarettes can help people to quit smoking, the health effects of e-cigarette liquid (e-liquid) and long-term use of e-cigarettes, whether e-cigarettes could lead to more young people smoking and/or using nicotine, and the relative health impacts of e-cigarettes when compared to tobacco products.

An international meeting of health experts to discuss policy and legislative approaches to e-cigarettes.

A national approach to the regulation of non-nicotine e-cigarettes.

The Therapeutic Goods Administration’s continued role in classifying nicotine and assessing e-cigarettes.

Greater regulation of flavourings and colourings used in e-liquid.

In their dissenting report, the Committee chairman and federal member for North Sydney, Trent Zimmerman, and Tim Wilson recommended that:

Nicotine used for e-cigarettes be made exempt from Schedule 7 of the Poisons Standard.

Legislation be passed to permit the sale and use of e-cigarettes containing nicotine with a regulatory framework for their sale and consumption based on standards found in the European Union and the United Kingdom.

A notification and assessment process for colour and flavourings used in e-cigarettes.

Meanwhile, Dr. Andrew Laming was said to have provided a dissenting report recommending that vaping be legalised.

The Public Health Association of Australia welcomed the majority report, saying it and its approach closely align with the views of leading public health experts in their recommendations for an evidence-based and precautionary approach to e-cigarettes.

The PHAA says it is also pleased to see the report acknowledge the three pillars of Australia’s harm minimisation drug policy: prevention, protection and promotion; as well as its emphasis on ensuring that e-cigarette regulation is consistent with tobacco regulation.

Haggan’s story is at: https://ajp.com.au/news/minority-report-committee-divided-e-cigs/.

Category: Breaking News, People, Vapor