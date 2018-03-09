CORESTA calls for papers

The organizers of the 2018 CORESTA Congress yesterday called for papers.

The Congress, whose theme is Science and Innovation: Addressing the needs, will be hosted by the China National Tobacco Corporation (CNTC).

It is due to be held on 22-26 October at the Intercontinental Hotel, Kunming, China.

In a joint announcement, the CNTC Congress Organizing Committee and the CORESTA Secretariat said that the call for papers was now online.

The organizers said the call for papers was currently accessible through the CORESTA website at www.coresta.org and would be made available later through the official Congress website.

Direct access to the abstract submission system was available through the CORESTA website at: CORESTA 2018 abstract submission

The announcement said authors would receive immediate receipt messages by email to confirm the successful submission of their abstracts and would be informed of the CORESTA Reading Committee’s selection towards the end of June 2018.

The deadline for the submission of abstracts is May 16.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Google

Print



Related

Category: Breaking News, Science