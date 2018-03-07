‘Cuban’ leaf from Myanmar

Burmese Tobacco Trading Co. has expanded leaf tobacco production in Pyin Oo Lwin, Myanmar, following strong demand for its tobaccos.

The company introduced itself in 2017 with the promise of Cuban-style tobacco and plans to create the Don Alejo Robaina cigar brand to honor the godfather of Cuban Tobacco, Alejandro Robaina.

According to the Burmese Tobacco Trading Co., the land of Pyin Oo Lwin is similar to that of Pinar del Rio in Cuba.

“The quality of tobacco that has been produced at Myanmar Farms, has surpassed our expectations,” said Jimmy Huang, President of Burmese Tobacco Trading Co. “

“We feel that Burmese tobacco will be a much sought-after tobacco due to its quality and flavor.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Google

Print



Related

Category: Breaking News